Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Mint Images/ Tim Pannell
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Like any trend, corduroy has had its ups and downs over the years. It was cool in the ‘80s and ‘90s, then it seemed to disappear for awhile, and now the warm, textured fabric is having a major comeback. Shop cool corduroy clothes below!
- Black Corduroy Skirt- $24.99
- Corduroy Mini Dress- $29.90
- Faux Shearling Corduroy Jacket- $34.90
- Burgundy Corduroy Pants- $34.99