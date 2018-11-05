'The Originals' Star Claudia Black Cast In CW Reboot 'Roswell, New Mexico'Black will guest-star as Ann Evans, Max and Isobel's adoptive mother.

John Wesley Shipp Is Suiting Up For 'Elseworlds'John Wesley Shipp, who played Barry Allen in the '90s 'The Flash' series as well as Henry Allen in the current CW series, will appear in this year's DC Crossover "Elseworlds."

Lex Luthor Is Coming To 'Supergirl'The notorious DC villain Lex Luthor is joining the cast of 'Supergirl.'

'Arrow's' Kirk Acevedo Promoted To Series RegularKirk Acevedo, who plays Ricardo Diaz alias Dragon on Arrow, has been promoted to a series regular for the show's seventh season.

Stephen Amell And Grant Gustin Swap Suits In New Crossover PosterThere's a new promotional poster for "Elseworlds," the upcoming DC Crossover, and it might make you take a double take.

'Riverdale' Preview: Watch The River Vixens Perform 'Jailhouse Rock'Archie may be in jail, but that's not going to stop him from seeing his girl, Veronica.