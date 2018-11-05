Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — When picking a Halloween costume, there’s a lot to consider. Do you go with spooky, cute, a couples or group costume, something pop culture related— the options are seemingly endless, but Riverdale BFFs Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes nailed it.

On Thursday, Oct. 25, Reinhart teased her Twitter followers about her and Mendes’s costume.

Don’t want to get anyone overly excited… but… @CamilaMendes and I have a very special Halloween couples costume this year. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) October 25, 2018

And three days later, the duo revealed their secret costume— Napoleon Dynamite! Mendes dressed up as Pedro and Reinhart was the film’s leading man, Napoleon.

Mendes shared their costume on Instagram, too. Swipe to see Pedro and Napoleon from the movie. From their outfits to their facial expressions, we think the Riverdale ladies hit this one out of the park.

