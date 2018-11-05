Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Long before his portrayal of Jughead on Riverdale, Cole Sprouse began acting. He appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night, and the two discussed Sprouse’s early acting career, his hiatus from the industry, and what drew him back. Sprouse even dished on his childhood crush!

Sprouse and his twin brother, Dylan, began acting at 8 months old. Colbert showed the audience a childhood photo of the brothers, and asked Sprouse to identify which one was him. The actor took the photo to get a closer look and replied, “I’m the one having the existential crisis, for sure.” Check out the photo below.

After correctly identifying himself, Sprouse and Colbert discussed his first solo acting job, Friends. The Late Show host displayed a photo of Sprouse on set with Jennifer Aniston. Colbert asked Sprouse if he remembered that moment, and he replied, “That’s when I fell in love with her.”

“I remember feeling so, so intimated by my crush on her that I completely blanked and forgot every single one of my lines,” Sprouse said. “One of the crew members, it was one of the cameramen, you guys know who your are, just goes ‘that little boy’s got a crush!,'” he continued.

With his crush revealed, the two went on to discuss Sprouse’s near five year hiatus from the industry. During that time, Sprouse went to school for archaeology. His studies took him all around the world from Bulgaria to Greece to France.

And eventually, something drew Sprouse to the small town of Riverdale.

“My manager begged me to come out for pilot week, and I was doing photography and archaeology, and I said ‘if I don’t get anything, I don’t think I’m going to come back.’ And sure enough I booked Riverdale, and it just sort of fell into place,” he explained.

Colbert was interested to find out if the parents of Riverdale, who are former teen idol (like Molly Ringwald and Luke Perry) have given advice about navigating the industry at a young age. However, Sprouse said it’s actually “the exact opposite.”

He explained how social media has become an integral part of the job, which was not the case when the teen idols were on the big screen. So, the younger cast members have educated the older cast members on how to use social media.

Colbert asked, “What did you teach Luke Perry?” Sprouse quickly replied, “When it’s appropriate to show a tasteful amount of nipple on social media.”

Colbert laughed and said he doesn’t know when that is appropriate, and Sprouse quipped “all the time.”

