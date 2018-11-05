Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — The CW Philly’s upcoming holiday specials and schedule updates were revealed last week, and now we have some more information. If you’re a fan of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US and WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?, you’re in luck! Check out the updated programming schedule below.
Friday, Nov. 23
8-9 PM – GRANDMA GOT RUN OVER BY A REINDEER (R)
9-10 PM – PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (R)
[note: DYNASTY and CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND will be preempted this night]
Friday, Dec. 21
8-9 PM – DYNASTY
9-10 PM – PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (R)
[note: CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND will be preempted this night]
Tuesday, Jan. 1
8-9 PM- THE FLASH (R)
9-10 PM – PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (R)
[note: BLACK LIGHTNING will be preempted this night]
Friday, Jan. 4
8-8:30 PM – WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (R)
8:30-9 PM – WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (R)
9-10 PM – PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (R)
[note: DYNASTY and CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND will be preempted this night]
Friday, Jan. 11
8-8:30 PM – WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (R)
8:30-9 PM – WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (R)
9-10 PM – CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND
[note: DYNASTY will be preempted this night]
