By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — The CW Philly’s upcoming holiday specials and schedule updates were revealed last week, and now we have some more information. If you’re a fan of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US and WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?, you’re in luck! Check out the updated programming schedule below.

Friday, Nov. 23

8-9 PM – GRANDMA GOT RUN OVER BY A REINDEER (R)

9-10 PM – PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (R)

[note: DYNASTY and CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND will be preempted this night]

Friday, Dec. 21

8-9 PM – DYNASTY

9-10 PM – PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (R)

[note: CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND will be preempted this night]

Tuesday, Jan. 1

8-9 PM- THE FLASH (R)

9-10 PM – PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (R)

[note: BLACK LIGHTNING will be preempted this night]

Friday, Jan. 4

8-8:30 PM – WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (R)

8:30-9 PM – WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (R)

9-10 PM – PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (R)

[note: DYNASTY and CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND will be preempted this night]

Friday, Jan. 11

8-8:30 PM – WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (R)

8:30-9 PM – WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (R)

9-10 PM – CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND

[note: DYNASTY will be preempted this night]

What are you most excited to watch? Let us know in the comments!