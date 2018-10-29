Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Claudia Black, who played Dahlia on The Originals, has been cast in the upcoming CW reboot, Roswell, New Mexico. Black will guest-star as Ann Evans, Max and Isobel’s adoptive mother.

According to TVLine, Ann is “polished and warm-hearted,” and she “blames herself for not being able to connect with her children. Granted, she doesn’t realize that Max and Isobel and have been keep a pretty massive secret from her all their lives.” Spoiler Alert: Max and Isobel are aliens!

The actress took to Twitter to share the news writing in part, “TVLine wait, did he say my kids are ALIENS?! WTF.”

Black should feel right at home on the Roswell, New Mexico set, as she’ll be surrounded by The Originals alum. Nathan Parsons and Riley Voelkel will star in the reboot, and viewers will also see Michael Trevino from The Vampire Diaries.

Roswell, New Mexico will have a midseason premiere on The CW Philly. Stay tuned for a premiere date.