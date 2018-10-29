Filed Under:kendall jenner, What's Trending
By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — There’s a new meme circulating the internet, and it all started with Kendall Jenner’s Instagram posts, where she modeled a puffy, red winter coat. 

A few days after Jenner’s posts, an Instagram user, itsmaysmemes, created a meme of Jenner in an enlarged super puff coat, and it quickly gained popularity.

Winter is coming @aritzia #TheSuperPuff

Vogue France tweeted out the meme with the caption “Winter is Coming,” and the post received thousands of retweets and comments.

One Twitter user, Ana Paula Turrini, compared Jenner to the Michelin Man.

Another person, Jack Mull tweeted, “How your girl looks when she says she’s cold and you give her your coat.”

So, what do you think of Jenner’s “Super warm. Super cool. Super super” winter coat? Sound off in the comments!

