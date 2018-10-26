Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — John Wesley Shipp, who played Barry Allen in the ’90s The Flash series as well as Henry Allen in the current CW series, will appear in this year’s DC Crossover “Elseworlds.”

Arrow star Stephen Amell was honored to work alongside Shipp and took to Twitter to share his excitement. “No big deal. Just working with @JohnWesleyShipp for the first time. Nice of him to dress up for the occasion,” he wrote.

No big deal. Just working with @JohnWesleyShipp for the first time. Nice of him to dress up for the occasion. pic.twitter.com/twRkwIhilv — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 22, 2018

Amell also shared a photo of him and Shipp both donning red speedster suits.

Who said you should never meet your heroes? pic.twitter.com/EtcjBAqSIp — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 23, 2018

While Amell was all smiles, Grant Gustin [Barry Allen] expressed his jealously on Instagram. “Not that this Arrow costume isn’t incredibly comfortable, but I’m pretty jealous that @stephenamell is wearing my Flash suit in a picture with @johnwesleyshippjr wearing his OG Flash suit. WHAT’S GOING ON!?,” Gustin humorously captioned his post.

Who’s looking forward to seeing John Wesley Shipp in “Elseworlds?” Sound off in the comments!

The DC crossover event kicks off with The Flash on Sunday, Dec. 9, continues with Arrow on Monday, Dec. 10, and concludes with Supergirl on Tuesday, Dec. 11, only on The CW Philly.