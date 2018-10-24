Filed Under:CW Sundays, Lex Luthor, Michael Rosenbaum, Supergirl

Follow CWPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — The notorious DC villain Lex Luthor is joining the cast of Supergirl.

Executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller are looking forward to the new addition.

“We’re beyond excited to introduce iconic villain, Lex Luthor, to Supergirl and to weave him into our story this season,”  Rovner and Queller said. “We’ve talked about having Lex on the show since its inception and we’re excited to have him finally arrive. We can’t wait for him to shake things up in National City and watch him go toe to toe with not only Supergirl, but his sister Lena Luthor,” they continued.

Casting is underway, and fans are weighing in on who they believe should play the infamous villain. A popular vote on Twitter was Michael Rosenbaum, who played the character on Smallville.

Who do you think should play the iconic big bad? Sound off in the comments!

Supergirl airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on The CW Philly.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: