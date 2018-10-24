Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — The notorious DC villain Lex Luthor is joining the cast of Supergirl.

Executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller are looking forward to the new addition.

“We’re beyond excited to introduce iconic villain, Lex Luthor, to Supergirl and to weave him into our story this season,” Rovner and Queller said. “We’ve talked about having Lex on the show since its inception and we’re excited to have him finally arrive. We can’t wait for him to shake things up in National City and watch him go toe to toe with not only Supergirl, but his sister Lena Luthor,” they continued.

Casting is underway, and fans are weighing in on who they believe should play the infamous villain. A popular vote on Twitter was Michael Rosenbaum, who played the character on Smallville.

Supergirl airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on The CW Philly.