By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — The holidays will be here before you know it, which means it’s time for fun holiday programming on The CW Philly! Check out the exciting schedule below.

Friday, Nov. 23

8-9 PM – GRANDMA GOT RUN OVER BY A REINDEER (R)
9-10 PM –  TBA
[note: DYNASTY and CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND will be preempted this night]

Friday, Dec. 14

8-10 PM – THE 87TH ANNUAL HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE
[note: DYNASTY and CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND will be preempted this night]

Tuesday, Dec. 18

8-9 PM – GREATEST HOLIDAY COMMERCIALS COUNTDOWN 2018 
9-10 PM – GREATEST HOLIDAY VIDEO COUNTDOWN
[note: THE FLASH and BLACK LIGHTNING will be preempted this night]

Wednesday, Dec. 19

8-9 PM – GRANDMA GOT RUN OVER BY A REINDEER (R)
9-10 PM – TBA
[note: RIVERDALE and ALL AMERICAN will be preempted this night]

Sunday, Dec. 23

8-9 PM – MASTERS OF ILLUSION: CHRISTMAS MAGIC (R)
9-10 PM – CHARMED (R)
[note: SUPERGIRL will be preempted this night]

Friday, Dec. 28

8-9 PM – TBA
9-10 PM – POPSTAR’S BEST OF 2018
[note: DYNASTY and CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND will be preempted this night]

Who’s ready for holiday programming on The CW Philly? Sound off in the comments!

