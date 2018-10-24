Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — The holidays will be here before you know it, which means it’s time for fun holiday programming on The CW Philly! Check out the exciting schedule below.
Friday, Nov. 23
8-9 PM – GRANDMA GOT RUN OVER BY A REINDEER (R)
9-10 PM – TBA
[note: DYNASTY and CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND will be preempted this night]
Friday, Dec. 14
8-10 PM – THE 87TH ANNUAL HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE
[note: DYNASTY and CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND will be preempted this night]
Tuesday, Dec. 18
8-9 PM – GREATEST HOLIDAY COMMERCIALS COUNTDOWN 2018
9-10 PM – GREATEST HOLIDAY VIDEO COUNTDOWN
[note: THE FLASH and BLACK LIGHTNING will be preempted this night]
Wednesday, Dec. 19
8-9 PM – GRANDMA GOT RUN OVER BY A REINDEER (R)
9-10 PM – TBA
[note: RIVERDALE and ALL AMERICAN will be preempted this night]
Sunday, Dec. 23
8-9 PM – MASTERS OF ILLUSION: CHRISTMAS MAGIC (R)
9-10 PM – CHARMED (R)
[note: SUPERGIRL will be preempted this night]
Friday, Dec. 28
8-9 PM – TBA
9-10 PM – POPSTAR’S BEST OF 2018
[note: DYNASTY and CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND will be preempted this night]
Who’s ready for holiday programming on The CW Philly? Sound off in the comments!