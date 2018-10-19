Filed Under:Beauty, Fall 2018, Pumpkin Spice, What's Trending
By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) —  ‘Tis the season for pumpkin spice everything, even beauty products! That’s right, your obsession with pumpkin spice doesn’t have to end with a seasonal latte. Check out our list of five must-have pumpkin beauty products below!

(1) Pumpkin Enzyme Mask

(2) Pumpkin Puree Hair Treatment Masque

(3) Pumpkin Sheet Mask

(4) Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm

(5) Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin Shower Gel 

Will you be investing in any of these pumpkin products? Let us know what you think in the comments!

