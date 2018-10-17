Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — The CW and #SeeHer, an equality initiative launched by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), have joined forces.

#SeeHer was launched in 2016 with a mission to “create a more accurate portrayal of women in the media. The goal is to see a 20-plus percent increase in the accurate portrayal of women and girls in ads by 2020, the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote in the U.S.”

The initiative will co-sponsor The CW’s fall launch event, “Powerful Programming, Powerful Women,” which will be held on Sunday, Oct. 14 in Burbank, California. Variety’s executive TV editor Debra Birnbaum will moderate the panel. Birnbaum will be joined by female showrunners and producers, including Mara Brock Akil (Black Lightning), Aline Brosh McKenna (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Riverdale, and Supergirl). Some of the women of Shethority, an online community for those who want equality, will also be in attendance. Those women include: Caity Lotz, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Juliana Harkavy, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Melissa Benoist, Nicole Maines, and Tala Ashe.

In addition to the fall launch event, The CW and #SeeHer will work together to present the third annual #SeeHer Award at this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards. The award is meant to “recognize a woman who pushes boundaries and challenges stereotypes, as well as recognizes the importance of accurately portraying women across the entertainment landscape.” Last year, Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) received the #SeeHer Award.

The Critics’ Choice Awards will air on The CW Philly on Sunday, Jan. 13.