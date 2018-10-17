Filed Under:Arrow, DC Crossover, Elseworlds, Grant Gustin, Stephen Amell, The Flash
Photo Credit: The CW

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — There’s a new promotional poster for “Elseworlds,” the upcoming DC Crossover, and it might make you take a double take. The Flash’s Grant Gustin is wearing a green hood and armed with a bow and arrow, and Arrow’s Stephen Amell is sporting Barry Allen’s red speedster suit! 

Amell and Gustin both took to social media to share the epic switcheroo. Check out their posts below!

….Wut? (ALERT: This is not fan art)

What do you think of the two superheroes swapping suits? Sound off in the comments!

The DC crossover event kicks off with The Flash on Sunday, Dec. 9, continues with Arrow on Monday, Dec. 10, and concludes with Supergirl on Tuesday, Dec. 11, only on The CW Philly. 

