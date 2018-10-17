Filed Under:Jailhouse Rock, riverdale
Photo Credit: The CW

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Archie may be in jail, but that’s not going to stop him from seeing his girl, Veronica. On Tuesday, Oct. 16, Riverdale released a music video, which features Veronica and her fellow River Vixens performing Jailhouse Rock for Archie and the other inmates. Check it out below! 

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared the music video on Twitter, and Varchie fans proclaimed their love for their favorite TV couple.

Catch the Jailhouse Rock performance on Wednesday, Oct. 17’s all-new episode, “Fortune and Men’s Eyes.” Will you be tuning in? Sound off in the comments!

Riverdale airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on The CW Philly.

