Comments
Photo Credit: The CW
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Archie may be in jail, but that’s not going to stop him from seeing his girl, Veronica. On Tuesday, Oct. 16, Riverdale released a music video, which features Veronica and her fellow River Vixens performing Jailhouse Rock for Archie and the other inmates. Check it out below!
Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared the music video on Twitter, and Varchie fans proclaimed their love for their favorite TV couple.
Catch the Jailhouse Rock performance on Wednesday, Oct. 17’s all-new episode, “Fortune and Men’s Eyes.” Will you be tuning in? Sound off in the comments!
Riverdale airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on The CW Philly.