Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Kirk Acevedo, who plays Ricardo Diaz (alias Dragon) on Arrow, has been promoted to a series regular for the show’s seventh season.

Acevedo responded to the casting news on Twitter with a gif of his character smiling. He directed his post to Olicity fans, writing in part, “Yo, all my #Olicity fans, I leave you with this smile.”

Acevedo hasn’t elaborated on the new role, but showrunner Beth Schwartz teased viewers about what they can expect out of Diaz during TVLine’s Fall Preview Q&A.

“He’s [Diaz] going to be more of the Dragon [character from DC Comics]. We’re going to to see a different side of him I think the fans will be excited about,” she said.

Who’s looking forward to seeing more of Dragon in the new season of Arrow? Sound off in the comments!

Catch the season premiere Monday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. on The CW Philly.