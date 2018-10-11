Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

(Burbank, CA) – Continuing to bulk up its slate of original summer programming, The CW has acquired the British action drama BULLETPROOF from Sky Vision and ordered second seasons of the legal drama BURDEN OF TRUTH, starring Kristin Kreuk, and the fantasy-adventure series THE OUTPOST; all are set to air in Summer 2019.

BULLETPROOF follows two undercover cops, Bishop (Noel Clarke, Star Trek: Into Darkness) and Pike (Ashley Walters, Top Boy) as they chase down hardened criminals in London’s East End. But the series is more than high-octane action and thrilling cases. On the surface Bishop and Pike have a lot in common, they are cool, smart and unapologetically street-wise and tough. But even more, they share a deep, fraternal relationship and are always there for each other. However, they come from very different backgrounds and their personal motivations and emotional lives outside the police force differ as a result.

Pike is an aspirational family man, the son of a decorated police officer who is determined to follow in his father’s footsteps, but not be in his shadow. Meanwhile, Bishop grew up in care homes and on the streets, and never knew his father. Despite these differences Bishop and Pike are bonded by the same moral code and work brilliantly well together even when the chemistry between them looks set to explode. Full of grit and sometimes gloss, Bulletproof is stylish and funny with entertaining, riveting criminal cases in each episode. At its heart though it is a series about the fascinating relationships between fathers and sons, as well as between best friends.

The CW has also ordered new seasons of the hit magic series PENN & TELLER: FOOL US and MASTERS OF ILLUSION, and the classic improv comedy WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? for Summer 2019. Stay tuned for premiere dates.

