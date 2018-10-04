Filed Under:Riley Keough, riverdale

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Actress Riley Keough, who happens to be Elvis Presely’s granddaughter, has been cast in Riverdale. 

Back in March, Keough tweeted, “I just want to be cast in Riverdale,” and now her wish is being realized!

Keough will play Laurie Lake, who is described as “an ‘all-American farm girl’ who takes in Archie and Jughead after they wander onto her property in need of shelter, but what starts as a warm and possibly flirtatious interaction twists into a situation that presents ‘more danger than they could have imagined.'”

Dun, dun, DUN! Who has predictions about Laurie? Sound off in the comments!

