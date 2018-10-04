Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Lady Gaga is known for her extravagant, risk-taking style. So, it’s no surprise that she pulled all the stops during the A Star Is Born press tour. Check out some of her best fashion moments from the tour below, and let us know if you have a favorite!
Lady Gaga during the red carpet, on the occasion of the 75th Venice Film Festival. Venice August 31, 2018 (photo by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 09: Lady Gaga attends 2018 Toronto International Film Festival – “A Star Is Born” Press Conference at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 9, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 09: Lady Gaga attends the “A Star Is Born” premiere during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 9, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage)
TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 09: Lady Gaga attends the Audi Canada And Links Of London Co-Hosted Post-Screening Event For ‘A Star Is Born’ During The Toronto International Film Festival at Masonic Temple on September 9, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images for Audi)
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 24: Lady Gaga attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘A Star Is Born’ at The Shrine Auditorium on September 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 27: Lady Gaga attends the UK premiere of ‘A Star Is Born’ held at Vue West End on September 27, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Which is your favorite Gaga look? Sound off in the comments!