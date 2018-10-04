Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Lady Gaga is known for her extravagant, risk-taking style. So, it’s no surprise that she pulled all the stops during the A Star Is Born press tour. Check out some of her best fashion moments from the tour below, and let us know if you have a favorite!

Which is your favorite Gaga look? Sound off in the comments!