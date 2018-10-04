Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — On Tuesday, Oct. 2, E! News put out a list of “TV’s Best Scene Stealers,” and Donna Lynne Champlin, who plays Paula in Crazy-Ex Girlfriend, made the cut!

“As Paula, Donna Lynne Champlin often is the emotional core of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Her performance—and don’t forget that voice!—often stops us in our tracks. She handles drama and comedy like a pro. This is the last season of Crazy Ex, so casting directors, snap her up,” E!’s Chris Harnick wrote.

Champlin took to Twitter to express her gratitude for the honor.

Thank you so much ⁦@chrisharnick⁩ and ⁦@EW⁩ for the love! I’m so proud to be in the company of the actors on this list. ❤️ #CrazyExGirlfriend ⁦@CBS⁩ https://t.co/76LROcuGIU — Donna Lynne Champlin (@DLChamplin) October 3, 2018

What do you think? Is Paula one of TV’s best scene stealers? Sound off in the comments!

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend returns to The CW Philly for its final season Friday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m.