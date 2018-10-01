Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Hold on tight, Riverdale fans; season 3 is going to be one crazy ride. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has been counting down to the season premiere on social media and sharing cryptic clues about what’s to come. On Sept. 26, he teased viewers about a new monster coming to town, the Gargoyle King.

“‘G’ is for Gargoyle King, gruesome, gory, grim, and gnarly. His reign on #Riverdale begins on 10/10 on the CW. 14 days away,” Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted.

“G” is for Gargoyle King, gruesome, gory, grim, and gnarly. His reign on #Riverdale begins on 10/10 on the CW. 14 days away! 🐍🗝🔥🃏🎲 pic.twitter.com/bX6eMQVl9V — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) September 26, 2018

The photo is dark and mysterious, making it difficult to tell what the Gargoyle King really looks like. But, the “gruesome, gory, grim, and gnarly” king also made an appearance in a season 3 trailer. Go to 0:20 for another look at Riverdale’s new monster!

Who’s excited to learn more about the Gargoyle King? Sound off in the comments!

Riverdale returns to The CW Philly on Oct. 10 at 8 p.m.