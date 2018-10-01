Follow CWPHILLY Facebook Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Rapper and actress Lil Mama, who is well-known for her 2007 hit, “Lip Gloss,” has joined the cast of All American.

Entertainment Tonight has exclusively learned that Lil Mama will appear in two episodes. Her debut will be in the fifth episode. She will be playing the role of Chynna Q, “a rising hip-hop star who comes to Beverly Hills and upsets the balance between Leila Faisal (Greta Onieogou) and her recently returned father, who has begun dating the singer.”

“They say her lip gloss is lip gloss is poppin’, her lip gloss is cool.” Who’s ready to see Lil Mama in All American? Sound off in the comments!

Catch the series premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. on The CW Philly.