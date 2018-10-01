Follow CWPHILLY Facebook Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — This year’s DC Superhero Crossover officially has a title — “Elseworlds.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, “Elseworlds is usually used to classify ‘what if’ stories that took place outside of the regular DC continuity. Some examples include Mark Waid and Alex Ross’ Kingdom Come, and Mark Millar’s Superman: Red Son, which also serves as the inspiration for part of Supergirl season 4.”

It was previously announced that the upcoming crossover will kick off Sunday, Dec. 9 with The Flash, continue on Monday, Dec. 10 with Arrow, and end on Tuesday, Dec. 11 with Supergirl. Additionally, back in May, Arrow’s Stephen Amell and The CW’s President Mark Pedowitz announced that Batwoman, and her home, Gotham City will be featured in the crossover.

While most of the details are still under wraps, we do know that The Flash, Green Arrow, and Supergirl will be heading to Gotham City. Viewers can also expect to see Superman, his love interest Lois Lane, and supervillain Nora Fries. And on Thursday, Sept. 26, The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl’s Twitter pages teased viewers with the same promise, “Chaos is coming.”

