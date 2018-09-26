Filed Under:DIY, Halloween, riverdale, What's Trending
By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Riverdale fans, if you’re not sure what to be for Halloween, we have you covered. Shop below to easily transform into Archie, Betty, Cheryl, Jughead or Veronica!

ARCHIE ANDREWS

rvd01 as archie2 0620r Whats Trending: Riverdale Halloween Costumes

Recreate the look:

BETTY COOPER

rvd01 as betty2 1026r Whats Trending: Riverdale Halloween Costumes

Recreate the look:

*Don’t forget a pony tail! 

CHERYL BLOSSOM

rvd01 as cheryl2 1402r Whats Trending: Riverdale Halloween Costumes

Recreate the look:

*Don’t forget Cheryl’s signature red lips!

JUGHEAD JONES

rvd01 as jughead2 3535r Whats Trending: Riverdale Halloween Costumes

Recreate the look:

VERONICA LODGE

rvd01 as veronica2 4353 Whats Trending: Riverdale Halloween Costumes

Recreate the look: 

What do you think of these Halloween costumes? If you end up being a Riverdale character, share photos with us on Facebook or Twitter!

