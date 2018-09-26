Comments
Photo Credit: The CW
Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Riverdale fans, if you’re not sure what to be for Halloween, we have you covered. Shop below to easily transform into Archie, Betty, Cheryl, Jughead or Veronica!
ARCHIE ANDREWS
Recreate the look:
BETTY COOPER
Recreate the look:
*Don’t forget a pony tail!
CHERYL BLOSSOM
Recreate the look:
*Don’t forget Cheryl’s signature red lips!
JUGHEAD JONES
Recreate the look:
VERONICA LODGE
Recreate the look:
What do you think of these Halloween costumes? If you end up being a Riverdale character, share photos with us on Facebook or Twitter!