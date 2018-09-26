Filed Under:J.R. Bourne, The 100
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Vivien Killilea/ Stringer

Follow CWPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — J.R. Bourne, who you may recognize from Teen Wolf, has landed a recurring role in the upcoming season of The 100. 

Bourne took to Twitter on Saturday, Sept. 22 to announce the news, captioning his post, “Here we go guys!!!! This is gonna be one helluva ride!!!”

Entertainment Weekly learned that Bourne will play Russell, who is described as “a charismatic leader, a visionary and pioneer who will face the difficult moral choices emblematic of the hard-hitting show.”

While we don’t know much about Russell or the upcoming season, viewers can expect to see a “complicated relationship” between Russell and Clarke.

Who’s looking forward to Season 6 of The 100? Stay tuned for a release date.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: