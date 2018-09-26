Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — J.R. Bourne, who you may recognize from Teen Wolf, has landed a recurring role in the upcoming season of The 100.

Bourne took to Twitter on Saturday, Sept. 22 to announce the news, captioning his post, “Here we go guys!!!! This is gonna be one helluva ride!!!”

Entertainment Weekly learned that Bourne will play Russell, who is described as “a charismatic leader, a visionary and pioneer who will face the difficult moral choices emblematic of the hard-hitting show.”

While we don’t know much about Russell or the upcoming season, viewers can expect to see a “complicated relationship” between Russell and Clarke.

Who’s looking forward to Season 6 of The 100? Stay tuned for a release date.