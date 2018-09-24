Comments
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Fall is around the corner, which means it’s boot season! Last year, it was all about sky-high, over-the-knee boots and sparkles, but there are new trends on the horizon. From ’80s inspired slouch boots to snakeskin booties, it’s all about making a statement this fall. Shop some of the biggest trends below!
’80s
- Women’s Alisha Slouch Shaft Pointed Scrunch Boots – A New Day™- $39.99
- Cradolia- $140
- Vince Camuto Abrianna Slouch Booties- $149.00
ANIMAL PRINT
COWGIRL
- Women’s Metallic Western Ankle Boots – Universal Thread™- $37.99
- Asalidia- $52
- TOMS LUNATA WESTERN BOOTIE- $119.99
HIKING
What do you think of these trends? Sound off in the comments!