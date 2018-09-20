Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Attention, die hard The Vampire Diaries fans: you’ll see Matt Donovan back in Mystic Falls this October. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Legacies showrunner Julie Plec, who is also behind TVD and The Originals, said actor Zach Roerig will be reprising his role as the town sheriff in the upcoming Hope-centric spin-off. But, Plec warns viewers that they’ll see a new side of Donovan in Legacies.

“For the first time, Matt Donovan isn’t torn by a commitment to protecting his best friends against other people in their peer group. His singular goal is to keep the supernatural business on the DL, if not out of Mystic Falls, and to protect the town. So that puts him continually at odds with Alaric and the kids at the school. He says very clearly in an early episode, ‘If I get so much as a wind of your kids causing any trouble, I will come for them.’ So he’s both friend and antagonist at the same time,” Plec said.

Matthew Davis, who plays Alaric, elaborated on this complex friend and antagonist dynamic between his character and sheriff Donovan.

“You’ll see Matt Donovan draw a line and Alaric draw a line, and they know where they stand. It’s about keeping the peace, and if the peace can’t be met, then there’s gonna be hell to pay, and I think their friendship will be on the sacrificial altar if things don’t work out,” Davis said.

Roerig left viewers with a huge tease adding, “He’s going a bit insane at this point. He kind of went off the deep end. We see him in the future a little more frazzled and a little out of his mind from the vampires. He’s crazy sheriff Matt Donovan.”

Who’s excited to see Zach Roerig return to The CW as Matt Donovan? Sound off in the comments!

Legacies premieres Thursday, Oct. 25 at 9 p.m. on The CW Philly.