By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Riverdale romance rumors have been circulating, and we’re not talking about an on-screen relationship. Fans think Camila Mendes and Charles Melton are an item!

Mendes and Melton have been spotted together on numerous occasions. Earlier this week, they went to the movies with their Riverdale friends Casey Cott and Lili Reinhart, and an eyewitness saw the duo kiss!

“Camila sat next to Charles and leaned on his shoulder. As the lights were dimming, my friend saw them kiss!” the source told E! News.

Over Labor Day weekend, Mendes shared a photo on Instagram, where she and Melton looked cozy, while sharing a towel on a yacht.

Then, on Tuesday night, Mendes and Melton both posted a video of the same fireplace to their Instagram Stories, which added to fans’ speculations.

until someone proves me wrong camila and charles are dating pic.twitter.com/1xyJuQVvCU — duda 21 (@gustinsmelissa) September 19, 2018

i’m like 97.3% sure that camila mendes and charles melton are dating — evelyn (@jiminsbubx) September 19, 2018

But, back in July, during an interview with Nylon magazine, Mendes said she’s not into dating actors.

“Actors are really emotionally complicated. You would think they would be more in tune with their emotions, but sometimes they’re just not. I just really need to get out of this industry with someone who is in a stable environment,” she told the magazine.

So, what do you think? Are fans jumping to conclusions? Or do you think Mendes might have bent her own rules and is dating her co-star? Sound off in the comments!