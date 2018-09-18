Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — It turns out most of us have been mispronouncing model Chrissy Teigen and pop star Ariana Grande’s last names. Brace yourself for the ultimate truth bomb: Teigen is pronounced TIE-gen, not TEE-gen, and Grande is actually Gran-DEE.

Teigen shared the news with her Twitter followers on Monday, Sept. 17.

word! gave up a long time ago. last name is tie-gen not tee-gen https://t.co/M9EvS9pTrW — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2018

Fans were quick to point out that Teigen herself pronounces her name TEE-gen, and the model explained her logic in a series of humorous tweets.

I know. I even correct people when they say it correctly. it’s all v effed up https://t.co/aJkweIiL7H — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2018

I don’t correct people, ever. They can call me Janet and I won’t. Wrong order? I’ll eat it. Taxi going to the wrong airport? I’ll change my flight. https://t.co/eSZDvKRaRK — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2018

I don’t correct people but I do I don’t know im so tired please let me go — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2018

She even posted a tutorial and began the video by saying, “I’m tired of living this lie, it’s TIE-gen.”

Ariana Grande casually revealed that her last name is pronounced Gran-DEE during an interview with Ebro Darden for Apple’s Beats 1. Darden asked if she’ll hyphenate her name once she and Pete Davidson tie the knot, and Grande explained that she would like to keep her name to honor her grandpa.

“My grandpa said Gran-DEE. Gran-DEE was kind of the Americanized version of it… and then my brother was like, we should say Gran-DAY. It’s so fun to say it. It’s a funny name. I grew up saying Gran-DEE, and I think of [my grandpa] and I wish I said Gran-DEE more,” she explained.

Click here to watch the interview.

What do you think of these last name revelations? Sound off in the comments!