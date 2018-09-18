Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — It turns out most of us have been mispronouncing model Chrissy Teigen and pop star Ariana Grande’s last names. Brace yourself for the ultimate truth bomb: Teigen is pronounced TIE-gen, not TEE-gen, and Grande is actually Gran-DEE.
Teigen shared the news with her Twitter followers on Monday, Sept. 17.
Fans were quick to point out that Teigen herself pronounces her name TEE-gen, and the model explained her logic in a series of humorous tweets.
She even posted a tutorial and began the video by saying, “I’m tired of living this lie, it’s TIE-gen.”
Ariana Grande casually revealed that her last name is pronounced Gran-DEE during an interview with Ebro Darden for Apple’s Beats 1. Darden asked if she’ll hyphenate her name once she and Pete Davidson tie the knot, and Grande explained that she would like to keep her name to honor her grandpa.
“My grandpa said Gran-DEE. Gran-DEE was kind of the Americanized version of it… and then my brother was like, we should say Gran-DAY. It’s so fun to say it. It’s a funny name. I grew up saying Gran-DEE, and I think of [my grandpa] and I wish I said Gran-DEE more,” she explained.
What do you think of these last name revelations? Sound off in the comments!