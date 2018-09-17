Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Lois Lane? DC Crossover week is coming to The CW this December, and Elizabeth Tulloch has been cast as the Man of Steel’s love interest. She’ll star opposite Tyler Hoechlin, who is reprising his role as Superman.

On Sept. 14, Tulloch took to Instagram to share her excitement over the casting news. She captioned the post in part, “Excuse me while I fangirl for a moment: I am so excited (thank you Warner Brothers, the CW, DC Comics, @gberlanti, @davidrapaport, Jessica Queller et al) to be playing the iconic Lois Lane on the Arrowverse crossover episodes.”

Viewers may recognize Tulloch from her previous television roles in Grimm, Portlandia, and House. She also starred in films, including Concussion, alongside Will Smith and Alec Baldwin, and the Academy Award-winning silent film, The Artist.

This year’s DC Crossover Event will be three nights (Dec. 9-11) over three shows: The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl. Will you be tuning in? Sound off in the comments!