By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Lois Lane? DC Crossover week is coming to The CW this December, and Elizabeth Tulloch has been cast as the Man of Steel’s love interest. She’ll star opposite Tyler Hoechlin, who is reprising his role as Superman.
On Sept. 14, Tulloch took to Instagram to share her excitement over the casting news. She captioned the post in part, “Excuse me while I fangirl for a moment: I am so excited (thank you Warner Brothers, the CW, DC Comics, @gberlanti, @davidrapaport, Jessica Queller et al) to be playing the iconic Lois Lane on the Arrowverse crossover episodes.”
Excuse me while I fangirl for a moment: I am so excited (thank you Warner Brothers, the CW, DC Comics, @gberlanti, @davidrapaport, Jessica Queller et al) to be playing the iconic Lois Lane on the Arrowverse crossover episodes. And I can’t wait to work with my friend @dpanabaker and of course @tylerhoechlin 😉 When I started acting, one of my teachers asked me to watch the screen tests for the role of Lois Lane for 1978’s Superman. All of the actresses were terrific, but it was always clear to me why Margot Kidder won the role: she seemed lit from within, full of joie de vivre. Now, at a time when the noble profession of journalism feels under siege, it’s a privilege to join the club of actresses who have played the dogged reporter. As far back as 1938 when she first appeared in Action Comics #1, Lois Lane has defied and subverted society’s expectations of how women should behave. She was portrayed as opinionated, inquisitive, and an unapologetically badass career woman at a time when many representations of women leaned more towards meek and demure. One of the reasons the character has remained so compelling for the last 80 years is that she has all these formidable, strong-willed qualities, but she’s also vulnerable, romantic, and feminine. A truly modern woman. ❤️
Viewers may recognize Tulloch from her previous television roles in Grimm, Portlandia, and House. She also starred in films, including Concussion, alongside Will Smith and Alec Baldwin, and the Academy Award-winning silent film, The Artist.
This year’s DC Crossover Event will be three nights (Dec. 9-11) over three shows: The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl. Will you be tuning in? Sound off in the comments!