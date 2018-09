Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Sept. 14 is National Eat A Hoagie Day, and Philadelphians know a thing or two about hoagies. For starters, it’s not a sub, grinder or hero. From Primo, to Campo’s, to Lee’s, the hoagie options are limitless in the City of Brotherly Love. So, we want to know — where do you plan on going to celebrate this delicious holiday?