LOS ANGELES– The Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) are pleased to announce that the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards will air LIVE on The CW on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 from 7-10 p.m. SUPERGIRL and CHARMED will be preempted this night.

The show will continue its combined Film and Television awards format, honoring the finest in both cinematic and televised/streaming achievement, and take place once again at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

“The BFCA and BTJA are delighted to continue our successful partnership with The CW,” said BFCA President Joey Berlin. “It is an adventurous and forward-looking broadcast network and a perfect home for the Critics’ Choice Awards. We look forward to presenting a fabulous celebration of the best of the best on screens of all sizes with our typically gigantic turnout of movie and television stars in the very heart of awards season.”

“We’re thrilled to serve once again as the exclusive home of the Critics’ Choice Awards, and to help honor some of the biggest stars in film and television,” said Gaye Hirsch, Executive Vice President, Development, The CW. “The CCA is one of the most anticipated events in Hollywood, and we’re delighted to partner with the BFCA and BTJA again this year to share the star-studded celebration with our viewers.”

Tune in to The CW Sunday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. for the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards.