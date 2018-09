Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — If high-waisted jeans aren’t your thing, we have some good news for you. Low-rise jeans, circa early 2000s, are back in style! Take a trip down memory lane with the slideshow below.

TYRA BANKS Photo Credit: Getty Images/ J. Countess/ WireImage

VANESSA CARLTON Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Djamilla Rosa Cochran/ WireImage

SAMAIRE ARMSTRONG Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Jean-Paul Aussenard/ WireImage

SARAH MASON Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Gregg DeGuire/ WireImage

And now, in 2018, celebs are rocking low-rise jeans once again.