By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — A couple of months ago, everyone was “doing the Shiggy” A.K.A. the #InMyFeelingsChallenge, inspired by Drake’s summer hit. But now, a new viral dance challenge has arrived: #DoTheLilo. It all started with Lindsay Lohan’s epic dance moves in Mykonos. If you haven’t seen Lilo break it down yet, check it out below.

We have Neil Wang to thank for this latest dance craze, as he captured the moment and shared it to his Instagram story. On Sept. 5, he spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the viral video.

“[Lindsay] decided to get on stage and then she played music on the DJ’s computer. She interacted with the DJ. She interacted with the crowd downstairs. Everybody went crazy! She was having the best time of her life and then that’s when I decided I had to document this moment because it’s legendary,” he said.

Wang even shared some bonus clips with his Instagram followers!

#DoTheLilo has caught on, and celebrities, like Busy Philipps and Snooki, are joining in on the fun.

Memes have been circulating, too, and it looks like Lohan approves. She reposted one, which read, “Me ten minutes after being dramatic for no reason.”

Check out some of the other popular memes below!

What do you think? Have you been inspired to #DoTheLilo? Sound off in the comments!