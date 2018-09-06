Filed Under:Arrow, Black Lightning, Dynasty, PCA, People's Choice Awards, riverdale, Supergirl, Supernatural, The Originals
Photo Credit: The CW

Follow CWPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — E!’s People’s Choice Awards Nominees have been revealed, and seven CW shows, including fan favorites Riverdale, Supernatural, and Black Lightning have been recognized. See below for the list of CW nominees, and be sure to vote!

2018 PCAS: TV STAR NOMINEES

CAMILA MENDES, RIVERDALE
The Female TV Star of 2018 Click here to vote.

rs 1024x759 180810151926 1024 camila mendes riverdale ct 081018 7 CW Shows, Including Riverdale & Supernatural Nominated For E!s Peoples Choice Awards

Photo Credit: The CW

COLE SPROUSE, RIVERDALE
The Male TV Star of 2018 Click here to vote.

rs 1024x759 180810152022 1024 cole sprouse riverdale ct 081018 7 CW Shows, Including Riverdale & Supernatural Nominated For E!s Peoples Choice Awards

Photo Credit: The CW

KJ APA, RIVERDALE
The Drama TV Star of 2018 | Click here to vote.

rvd203a 0198b 7 CW Shows, Including Riverdale & Supernatural Nominated For E!s Peoples Choice Awards

Photo Credit: The CW

2018 PCAS: TV SERIES NOMINEES

ARROW
The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018 | Click here to vote.

arrow 7 CW Shows, Including Riverdale & Supernatural Nominated For E!s Peoples Choice Awards

Photo Credit: The CW

BLACK LIGHTNING
The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018 | Click here to vote.

black lightning new 7 CW Shows, Including Riverdale & Supernatural Nominated For E!s Peoples Choice Awards

Photo Credit: The CW

DYNASTY
The Revival Show of 2018 Click here to vote.

dynasty new 7 CW Shows, Including Riverdale & Supernatural Nominated For E!s Peoples Choice Awards

Photo Credit: The CW

RIVERDALE
The Drama Show of 2018 Click here to vote.

riverdale new 7 CW Shows, Including Riverdale & Supernatural Nominated For E!s Peoples Choice Awards

Photo Credit: The CW

SUPERGIRL
The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018 | Click here to vote.

sg 7 CW Shows, Including Riverdale & Supernatural Nominated For E!s Peoples Choice Awards

Photo Credit: The CW

SUPERNATURAL 
The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018 | Click here to vote.

supernatural 2 7 CW Shows, Including Riverdale & Supernatural Nominated For E!s Peoples Choice Awards

Photo Credit: The CW

THE ORIGINALS
The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018 | Click here to vote.

originals 7 CW Shows, Including Riverdale & Supernatural Nominated For E!s Peoples Choice Awards

Photo Credit: The CW

Which CW show are you hoping wins big at this year’s PCAs? Sound off in the comments!

The People’s Choice Awards will air Sunday, Nov. 11 at 9 p.m. on E!.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: