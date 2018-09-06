Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — E!’s People’s Choice Awards Nominees have been revealed, and seven CW shows, including fan favorites Riverdale, Supernatural, and Black Lightning have been recognized. See below for the list of CW nominees, and be sure to vote!
2018 PCAS: TV STAR NOMINEES
CAMILA MENDES, RIVERDALE
The Female TV Star of 2018 | Click here to vote.
COLE SPROUSE, RIVERDALE
The Male TV Star of 2018 | Click here to vote.
KJ APA, RIVERDALE
The Drama TV Star of 2018 | Click here to vote.
2018 PCAS: TV SERIES NOMINEES
ARROW
The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018 | Click here to vote.
BLACK LIGHTNING
The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018 | Click here to vote.
DYNASTY
The Revival Show of 2018 | Click here to vote.
RIVERDALE
The Drama Show of 2018 | Click here to vote.
SUPERGIRL
The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018 | Click here to vote.
SUPERNATURAL
The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018 | Click here to vote.
THE ORIGINALS
The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018 | Click here to vote.
Which CW show are you hoping wins big at this year’s PCAs? Sound off in the comments!
The People’s Choice Awards will air Sunday, Nov. 11 at 9 p.m. on E!.