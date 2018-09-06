Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — E!’s People’s Choice Awards Nominees have been revealed, and seven CW shows, including fan favorites Riverdale, Supernatural, and Black Lightning have been recognized. See below for the list of CW nominees, and be sure to vote!

2018 PCAS: TV STAR NOMINEES

CAMILA MENDES, RIVERDALE

The Female TV Star of 2018 | Click here to vote.

COLE SPROUSE, RIVERDALE

The Male TV Star of 2018 | Click here to vote.



KJ APA, RIVERDALE

The Drama TV Star of 2018 | Click here to vote.

2018 PCAS: TV SERIES NOMINEES

ARROW

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018 | Click here to vote.

BLACK LIGHTNING

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018 | Click here to vote.

DYNASTY

The Revival Show of 2018 | Click here to vote.

RIVERDALE

The Drama Show of 2018 | Click here to vote.

SUPERGIRL

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018 | Click here to vote.

SUPERNATURAL

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018 | Click here to vote.

THE ORIGINALS

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018 | Click here to vote.

Which CW show are you hoping wins big at this year’s PCAs? Sound off in the comments!

The People’s Choice Awards will air Sunday, Nov. 11 at 9 p.m. on E!.