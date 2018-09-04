Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Some big names have joined the cast of Crazy Ex Girlfriend for the show’s fourth and final season, which is set to air this fall. Nia Vardalos from My Big Fat Greek Wedding and Queer Eye’s Tan France will guest star in the series, and Patton Oswalt will return as security guard Castleman.

For France, this opportunity was a dream come true. He revealed the casting news on Twitter, writing in part, “Yesterday, I did something I would have never dreamt possible. I filmed a scripted scene!” Check out his post below.

YOU GUYS!

Yesterday, I did something I would have never dreamt possible. I filmed a scripted scene! 🤯

The amazing folks @CrazyExGFTV had me guest star, and I couldn’t feel more honored and grateful.

Airs November! @alinebmckenna pic.twitter.com/MmNZ0tR1s9 — Tan France (@tanfrance) August 26, 2018

Showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna also took to Twitter to share the news about Vardalos.

If you’re famous and a fan of #crazyexgirlfriend, tweet about the show or tweet at me or ⁦@Racheldoesstuff⁩ and we will try to find a part for you! That’s how we met ⁦@NiaVardalos⁩ (below on set) and ⁦@pattonoswalt⁩!!! pic.twitter.com/sxJ2tcuSGs — Aline Brosh McKenna (@alinebmckenna) August 16, 2018

While details about France’s character are still under wraps, Entertainment Weekly did find out that Vardalos will be playing Wendy, “a long-term, high-powered client of Rebecca’s who is surprised by a recent turn of events in Rebecca’s life.”

According to co-creator/ star Rachel Bloom, “Wendy is a really amazing businesswoman who comes to Whitefeather and is really, really underwhelmed by the performances of anyone who isn’t Rebecca. Nia takes her to a whole other level. That was a brilliant stroke of casting that was Aline’s idea and it’s just perfect.”

Who’s excited about this CEG casting news? Sound off in the comments!

The final season kicks off on Friday, Oct. 12, at 9 p.m. on The CW Philly.