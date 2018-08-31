Filed Under:World Beard Day
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Hero Images

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — In honor of World Beard Day, we thought we’d share some side by side photos of your favorite Hollywood A-listers with and without facial hair. Do you prefer some scruff or a clean-shaven look? Check out the photos below, and let us know what you think in the comments!

BRAD PITT

brad pitt collage World Beard Day: 7 Stars With & Without Facial Hair

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ L. Cohen/ Contributor/ Stephen Lovekin/ Staff

CHRISTIAN BALE

christian bale collage World Beard Day: 7 Stars With & Without Facial Hair

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Evan Agostini/ Contributor/ Jon Kopaloff

COLIN FARRELL

colin farrell collage World Beard Day: 7 Stars With & Without Facial Hair

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Jim Spellman/ Contributor/  Ian West-PA Images

DRAKE

drake collage World Beard Day: 7 Stars With & Without Facial Hair

Photo Credit: Getty Images/George Pimentel/ Contributor/ Taylor Hill

JARED LETO

jared leto collage World Beard Day: 7 Stars With & Without Facial Hair

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Steve Granitz / Contributor/ Justin Tallis/ Stringer

PAUL RUDD

paul rudd collage World Beard Day: 7 Stars With & Without Facial Hair

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Jun Sato/ Contributor/ Jemal Countess/ Stringer

ZAC EFRON

zac efron collage World Beard Day: 7 Stars With & Without Facial Hair

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Vera Anderson/ Contributor/ Mark Sagliocco

