Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — In honor of World Beard Day, we thought we’d share some side by side photos of your favorite Hollywood A-listers with and without facial hair. Do you prefer some scruff or a clean-shaven look? Check out the photos below, and let us know what you think in the comments!
BRAD PITT
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ L. Cohen/ Contributor/ Stephen Lovekin/ Staff
CHRISTIAN BALE
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Evan Agostini/ Contributor/ Jon Kopaloff
COLIN FARRELL
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Jim Spellman/ Contributor/ Ian West-PA Images
DRAKE
Photo Credit: Getty Images/George Pimentel/ Contributor/ Taylor Hill
JARED LETO
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Steve Granitz / Contributor/ Justin Tallis/ Stringer
PAUL RUDD
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Jun Sato/ Contributor/ Jemal Countess/ Stringer
ZAC EFRON
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Vera Anderson/ Contributor/ Mark Sagliocco
Like this:
Like Loading...