Shop Lightweight Summer JacketsTemperatures can drop low on summer nights, so you need the perfect lightweight jacket to keep comfortably cool.

World Beard Day: 7 Stars With & Without Facial HairIn honor of World Beard Day, we thought we’d share some side-by-side photos of your favorite Hollywood A-listers with and without facial hair.

Make Your Tees Fashionable | DIY (No-Sew) T-Shirts

Which CW Star Won The Teen Choice Awards Red Carpet?Your favorite CW shows, like 'Riverdale' and 'The Flash,' won big at this year's Teen Choice Awards. While the awards are important, we're dying to know— which CW star do you think won the red carpet?

What’s Trending: The Blazer DressRecently, celebrities have been ditching fancy red carpet gowns for something a little more businesslike — blazer dresses.

Gina Rodriguez To Direct Episode of ‘Charmed’“I’m very excited about that opportunity and obviously very excited that I get to do it with three Latinas," Rodriguez told Variety.

Top Model Finalist Chantelle Stands In For Sia In Eminem's 'Guts Over Fear' VideoChantelle Brown-Young stands in for Sia in Eminem's music video for "Guts Over Fear" (WARNING: explicit lyrics). CW fans will recognize Chantelle from her run on "America's Next Top Model."

'The Originals' Star Claire Holt Marries Andrew JoblonFans of 'The Originals' know how badly Rebekah Mikaelson yearned for true love, and now Claire Holt, who played Rebekah in the series, has just that.

'Burden of Truth's' Peter Mooney Discusses The Series And Hints At What's To ComePeter Mooney, who plays Billy Crawford in 'Burden of Truth,' revealed what initially intrigued him about the series and what viewers can expect for the rest of the season. He even shared some scoop on season two!

10 Facts You Didn’t Know About 'The Flash' CastYou watch 'The Flash' gang go head-to-head against evil metahumans every week, but how well do you know the cast? Here are 10 facts you probably didn’t know about your favorite superheroes!