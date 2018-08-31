Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — E! News put out a list, “The Winners and Losers of Summer TV,” and The 100 made the cut! Here’s what they had to say about The CW series:

After a six-year time jump and a season spent fighting over one livable piece of land, the CW apocalypse drama just went ahead and blew up that piece of land, sent everyone into space, put them in cryo-sleep for 125 years, and is now sending them to an entirely new and possibly alien-filled planet in season six. Who knew you could have this many apocalypses on one show?



Filming for Season 6 in underway. Stay tuned for a release date.