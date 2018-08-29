Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

The new one-hour special, CONSTANTINE: THE LEGEND CONTINUES, will air on Monday, Oct. 15 from 9-10 PM.

A repeat of CHARMED will air one-time-only on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 8-9 PM.

An encore of LEGACIES premiere episode will air one-time-only on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 9-10 PM.



Please see below for a schedule recap.



Monday, Oct. 15

8-9 PM- ARROW premiere

9-10 PM- CONSTANTINE: THE LEGEND CONTINUES



Wednesday, Oct. 31

8-9 PM- CHARMED (R)

9-10 PM- LEGACIES (R)

(note: RIVERDALE and ALL AMERICAN will be preempted this night)