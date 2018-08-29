Filed Under:CW Shows, CW Special, Fall TV, TV Schedule
The new one-hour special, CONSTANTINE: THE LEGEND CONTINUES, will air on Monday, Oct. 15 from 9-10 PM.

A repeat of CHARMED will air one-time-only on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 8-9 PM.

An encore of LEGACIES premiere episode will air one-time-only on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 9-10 PM.

Please see below for a schedule recap.

Monday, Oct. 15
8-9 PM- ARROW premiere
9-10 PM- CONSTANTINE: THE LEGEND CONTINUES

Wednesday, Oct. 31
8-9 PM- CHARMED (R)
9-10 PM- LEGACIES (R)
(note: RIVERDALE and ALL AMERICAN will be preempted this night)

