Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — In an exclusive interview with Variety, Jane the Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez revealed she will be directing the 11th episode of Charmed.

“I’m very excited about that opportunity and obviously very excited that I get to do it with three Latinas. It’s really f—ing awesome. It’s going to be really exciting to see what that journey is,” Rodriguez told Variety.

This isn’t Rodriguez’s first time directing. The actress made her directorial debut on JTV last season, but this marks her first time directing something she is not starring in.

Rodriguez will be surrounded by familiar faces on the Charmed set. The reboot series is based on a story by JTV showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman. JTV writers Amy Rardin and Jessica O’Toole will also write and executive produce Charmed.

Who’s excited for Rodriguez to be back in the director’s seat? Sound off in the comments!

Charmed premieres on Sunday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. on The CW.