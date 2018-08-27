Comments
By Dani Nick
Photo Credit: The CW
Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly)— With dynamic duos like Arrow’s Oliver and Diggle to power couples Varchie and Bughead in Riverdale, there are tons of special friendships on The CW. TV Guide published a list of 13 CW friendships that “are pure friendship goals,” and we want to know if your favorites made the cut! Check it out below, and make sure you vote for the best CW friendship!
ARROW: OLIVER & DIGGLE
CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND: REBECCA & PAULA
DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW: THE LEGENDS
GILMORE GIRLS: RORY & LORELAI
GIRLFRIENDS: JOAN, MAYA, LYNN, & TONI
GOSSIP GIRL: BLAIR & SERENA
HART OF DIXIE: LAVON & ZOE
IZOMBIE: LIV, RAVI, & CLIVE
JANE THE VIRGIN: MICHAEL & ROGELIO
RIVERDALE: ARCHIE, VERONICA, BETTY, & JUGHEAD
SUPERNATURAL: SAM, DEAN, & CASTIEL
THE FLASH: TEAM FLASH
THE VAMPIRE DIARIES: DAMON & ALARIC