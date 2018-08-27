Filed Under:CW Shows, Poll
Photo Credit: The CW

Follow CWPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly)— With dynamic duos like Arrow’s Oliver and Diggle to power couples Varchie and Bughead in Riverdale, there are tons of special friendships on The CW. TV Guide published a list of 13 CW friendships that “are pure friendship goals,” and we want to know if your favorites made the cut! Check it out below, and make sure you vote for the best CW friendship!

ARROW: OLIVER & DIGGLE

arrow Poll: Do You Have A Favorite CW Friendship?

Photo Credit: The CW

CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND: REBECCA & PAULA

ceg 2 Poll: Do You Have A Favorite CW Friendship?

Photo Credit: The CW

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW: THE LEGENDS

dc legends Poll: Do You Have A Favorite CW Friendship?

Photo Credit: The CW

GILMORE GIRLS: RORY & LORELAI

gilmore girls Poll: Do You Have A Favorite CW Friendship?

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Amanda Edwards/ Contributor

GIRLFRIENDS: JOAN, MAYA, LYNN, & TONI

girlfriends Poll: Do You Have A Favorite CW Friendship?

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Frederick M. Brown/ Stringer

GOSSIP GIRL: BLAIR & SERENA

gossip girl Poll: Do You Have A Favorite CW Friendship?

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Ray Tamarra/ Contributor

HART OF DIXIE: LAVON & ZOE

hart of dixie Poll: Do You Have A Favorite CW Friendship?

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Kevin Mazur/ Contributor

IZOMBIE: LIV, RAVI, & CLIVE

izombie Poll: Do You Have A Favorite CW Friendship?

Photo Credit: The CW

JANE THE VIRGIN: MICHAEL & ROGELIO

jane the virgin Poll: Do You Have A Favorite CW Friendship?

Photo Credit: The CW

RIVERDALE: ARCHIE, VERONICA, BETTY, & JUGHEAD

riverdale 2 2 Poll: Do You Have A Favorite CW Friendship?

Photo Credit: The CW

SUPERNATURAL: SAM, DEAN, & CASTIEL

supernatural Poll: Do You Have A Favorite CW Friendship?

Photo Credit: The CW

THE FLASH: TEAM FLASH

flash 2 Poll: Do You Have A Favorite CW Friendship?

Photo Credit: The CW

THE VAMPIRE DIARIES: DAMON & ALARIC

vampire diaries Poll: Do You Have A Favorite CW Friendship?

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer/ Stringer

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: