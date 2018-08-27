Poll: Do You Have A Favorite CW Friendship?TV Guide published a list of 13 CW friendships that "are pure friendship goals," and we want to know if your favorites made the cut!

'Burden of Truth's' Peter Mooney Discusses The Series And Hints At What's To ComePeter Mooney, who plays Billy Crawford in 'Burden of Truth,' revealed what initially intrigued him about the series and what viewers can expect for the rest of the season. He even shared some scoop on season two!

DC Superhero Crossover: Dates & ScheduleThis year’s DC Superhero Crossover Event will be three nights over three shows: 'THE FLASH,' 'ARROW' and 'SUPERGIRL.'

‘Supernatural’ Showrunner: Wayward Sisters Will Appear ‘In Multiple Episodes’ In Season 14Though the Wayward sisters did not get their own show, you’ll be seeing more of them in the upcoming season of 'Supernatural.'

Mark Consuelos And Kelly Ripa’s Son, Michael, Lands Role On ‘Riverdale’Michael Consuelos has been cast as the younger version of Hiram Lodge in season three of 'Riverdale.'

'Riverdale' Wins Big At Teen Choice Awards"Thank you all for the outpouring of love that you give us and our little town of Riverdale," Reinhart said.