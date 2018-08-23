This year’s DC Superhero Crossover Event will be three nights over three shows: THE FLASH, ARROW and SUPERGIRL.

Sunday, Dec. 9 – Crossover Night One

8-9 PM- THE FLASH

9-10 PM- CHARMED

Monday, Dec. 10 – Crossover Night Two

8-9 PM- ARROW

9-10 PM- DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (note: this LEGENDS episode is not part of the crossover)

Tuesday, Dec. 11 – Crossover Night Three

8-9 PM- SUPERGIRL

9-10 PM- BLACK LIGHTNING (note: this BLACK LIGHTNING episode is not part of the crossover)

The 100th episode of THE FLASH airs on Tuesday, Dec. 4 at 8 PM in its regular timeslot.

For the storyline, the crossover episode of THE FLASH makes a one-time-only move to air Sunday, Dec. 9 at 8 PM; and the crossover episode of SUPERGIRL makes a one-time-only move to air Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 8 PM.

Who’s excited for this year’s crossover? Sound off in the comments!