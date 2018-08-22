Filed Under:2018 VMAs, Poll, VMAs, What's Trending
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Jamie McCarthy

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Between JLo’s Vanguard performance, Camila Cabello’s artist of the year win, and Madonna’s controversial Aretha Franklin tribute, the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards had everyone talking. And now, it’s time to talk fashion. Check out our best dressed list below, and let us know which celebrity you think won the VMAs red carpet.

BLAKE LIVELY

blake lively attends the 2018 mtv video music awards at news photo 1020286762 1534820063 Best Dressed Celebrities At The 2018 VMAs

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Jamie McCarthy

CAMILA CABELLO

cc 2 Best Dressed Celebrities At The 2018 VMAs

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Nicholas Hunt

CARDI B

cb 1 Best Dressed Celebrities At The 2018 VMAs

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Angela Weiss

G-EAZY

geasy Best Dressed Celebrities At The 2018 VMAs

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Nicholas Hunt/ Staff

JENNIFER LOPEZ

jlo Best Dressed Celebrities At The 2018 VMAs

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Jamie McCarthy

KARLIE KLOSS

kk Best Dressed Celebrities At The 2018 VMAs

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Kevin Mazur

KYLIE JENNER

kj Best Dressed Celebrities At The 2018 VMAs

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Jamie McCarthy

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN

mbb Best Dressed Celebrities At The 2018 VMAs

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Kevin Mazur

SHAWN MENDES

mendes Best Dressed Celebrities At The 2018 VMAs

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Jamie McCarthy

SOFIA CARSON

sc Best Dressed Celebrities At The 2018 VMAs

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Matthew Eisman

 

