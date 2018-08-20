Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Fans of The Originals know how badly Rebekah Mikaelson yearned for true love, and now Claire Holt, who played Rebekah in the series, has just that. On Saturday, Aug. 18, Holt married fiancé Andrew Joblon. Both Holt and Joblon shared photos on Instagram from their special day.

8.18.18 ❤️ A post shared by Claire Holt (@claireholt) on Aug 19, 2018 at 2:40pm PDT

8.18.18 ❤️ A post shared by Andrew Joblon (@ajoblon) on Aug 19, 2018 at 2:43pm PDT

Their dog, Teddy, looked especially dapper for the occasion.

Who’s happy for the newlyweds? Sound off in the comments!