Filed Under:Andrew Joblon, Claire Holt, The Originals
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Matthew Eisman/ Contributor

Follow CWPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Fans of The Originals know how badly Rebekah Mikaelson yearned for true love, and now Claire Holt, who played Rebekah in the series, has just that. On Saturday, Aug. 18, Holt married fiancé Andrew Joblon. Both Holt and Joblon shared photos on Instagram from their special day.

8.18.18 ❤️

A post shared by Claire Holt (@claireholt) on

8.18.18 ❤️

A post shared by Andrew Joblon (@ajoblon) on

Their dog, Teddy, looked especially dapper for the occasion.

Ready for mom and dad to get married.

A post shared by Teddy Holt-Joblon (@teddyholtjoblon) on

Who’s happy for the newlyweds? Sound off in the comments!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: