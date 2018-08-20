Comments
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Fans of The Originals know how badly Rebekah Mikaelson yearned for true love, and now Claire Holt, who played Rebekah in the series, has just that. On Saturday, Aug. 18, Holt married fiancé Andrew Joblon. Both Holt and Joblon shared photos on Instagram from their special day.
Their dog, Teddy, looked especially dapper for the occasion.
