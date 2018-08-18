Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Though the Wayward sisters did not get their own show, you’ll be seeing more of them in the upcoming season of Supernatural. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Andrew Dabb talked about the future of the Wayward characters.

“All of the characters are going to make their return one way or the other. We found a way to fold [them] organically into the plot line, and some of the hanging chads from the pilot last year ended up dovetailing nicely with some of the stuff Michael’s looking to do, and some of the stuff that’s going on in our world just generally,” Dabb told EW. “It all folds together pretty well, but they’ll definitely be in multiple episodes this season,” he continued.

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. on The CW.