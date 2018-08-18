Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — By now, you’ve probably seen the memes mocking one of Kim Kardashian’s latest Yeezy Instagram posts. From her chilling on a stack of pancakes, to her midair in a wrestling ring, Kardashian has been photoshopped into a plethora of bizarre situations. And now, Colton Haynes is posing some serious competition.

On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram and posted a photo of himself sprawled out on a bed in a similar pose, with the same facial expression as Kardashian. Check out the original photo, and compare it to Haynes’s version below!

Like butter. #Butter350’s #yeezy A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 6, 2018 at 8:06am PDT

Like butter. #Butter350's #yeezy A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Aug 14, 2018 at 1:08am PDT

Though Haynes had fun recreating the famous photo, he wants everyone to know “it was all in good fun.”

Y'all have to know I was being funny with that Kim post. She's such a sweet/boss/so loving…just like her entire family! If I looked anything like her I would move back to Kansas, take over the Midwest lol. She's amazing and so nice so it was all in good fun ❤❤❤❤❤ — Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) August 15, 2018

As of yet, Kardashian has not commented on the post, but based on her recent Instagram story, where she posted memes poking fun of herself, it doesn’t seem like she’ll take Haynes’s joke too seriously.

