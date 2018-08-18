Filed Under:Colton Haynes, kim kardashian, What's Trending
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Christopher Polk/ Staff

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — By now, you’ve probably seen the memes mocking one of Kim Kardashian’s latest Yeezy Instagram posts. From her chilling on a stack of pancakes, to her midair in a wrestling ring, Kardashian has been photoshopped into a plethora of bizarre situations. And now, Colton Haynes is posing some serious competition.

On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram and posted a photo of himself sprawled out on a bed in a similar pose, with the same facial expression as Kardashian. Check out the original photo, and compare it to Haynes’s version below!

Like butter. #Butter350’s #yeezy

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on

Though Haynes had fun recreating the famous photo, he wants everyone to know “it was all in good fun.”

As of yet, Kardashian has not commented on the post, but based on her recent Instagram story, where she posted memes poking fun of herself, it doesn’t seem like she’ll take Haynes’s joke too seriously. 

kim k5 Colton Haynes Recreates Kim Kardashians Yeezy Instagram Post

kim k3 Colton Haynes Recreates Kim Kardashians Yeezy Instagram Post

kim k4 Colton Haynes Recreates Kim Kardashians Yeezy Instagram Post

How does Haynes’s photo compare to Kardashian’s? Is he #LikeButter? Sound off in the comments!

