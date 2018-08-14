Mark Consuelos And Kelly Ripa’s Son, Michael, Lands Role On ‘Riverdale’Michael Consuelos has been cast as the younger version of Hiram Lodge in season three of 'Riverdale.'

'Riverdale' Wins Big At Teen Choice Awards"Thank you all for the outpouring of love that you give us and our little town of Riverdale," Reinhart said.

‘The Originals’ Star Riley Voelkel Joins The Cast Of ‘Roswell, New Mexico'

Ruby Rose Is The CW's BatwomanRuby Rose has been cast for the upcoming DC crossover event, and if a stand-alone series is approved, Rose will have even more screen time as Batwoman.

Batman Will Not Appear In The ArrowverseThe CW’s president Mark Pedowitz said the Caped Crusader will not be coming to the network.

'Charmed' Cast, Producers Discuss Reboot And How It Differs From Original“They laid the groundwork and we want to be respectful of that [and] honor it while bringing our modern twist," Sarah Jeffery said.