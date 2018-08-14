Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — The Teen Choice Awards aired Sunday night, and Riverdale won big. There were over 150 million votes cast this year in the following categories: film, television, music, sports, fashion, comedy and the web. Riverdale dominated in the television category, winning six awards!

The series won Choice Drama TV Show, and your favorite on-screen and rumored off-screen couple, Bughead, was recognized. Cole Sprouse won Choice Drama TV Actor and Lili Reinhart took home the Choice Drama TV Actress award. The duo also won Choice TVShip.

Additionally, Riverdale’s big bad, Mark Consuelos won Choice TV Villain,and Vanessa Morgan was awarded Choice Breakout TV Star.



Riverdale also won in the ‘other’ category. Choice Liplock went to Sprouse and Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch won Choice Hissy Fit, and Vanessa Morgan was voted Choice Scene Stealer.

The cast appreciates their fans’ support. Reinhart took to Twitter to express their gratitude, writing in part, “Thank you all for the outpouring of love that you give us and our little town of Riverdale.”

We all discussed on the plane back to Vancouver what we thought our 16 year old selves would think about our lives now— and I never could’ve imagined being a part of something so wonderful. Thank you all for the outpouring of love that you give us and our little town of Riverdale pic.twitter.com/2MKIoNC29y — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 13, 2018

In addition to his other wins, Cole Sprouse was voted Choice Male Hottie, which he appears to be pretty happy about. Check out his Tweet below.



It’s been a long time coming. I’ve worked since I was in diapers, studied hard, went to university, and I may have almost broken a couple times but I finally did it. I am: choice male hottie. — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) August 13, 2018

Riverdale wasn’t the only CW show that was recognized. Jane The Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez won Choice Comedy TV Actress and her co-star Jaime Camil was awarded Choice Comedy TV Actor. Melissa Benoist won Choice Action TV Actress for her work as Supergirl. The Flash took home two wins, Choice Action TV Show, and Grant Gustin won Choice Action TV Actor.



See the full list of winners below.

MOVIES

Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie)

“Avengers: Infinity War”

Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)

Robert Downey Jr. – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)

Scarlett Johansson – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)

“Black Panther”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)

Chris Hemsworth – “Thor: Ragnarok”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress)

Letitia Wright – “Black Panther”

Choice Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)

“Coco”

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)

Anthony Gonzalez – “Coco”

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)

Carrie Fisher – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie)

“The Greatest Showman”

Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)

Zac Efron – “The Greatest Showman”

Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)

Zendaya – “The Greatest Showman”

Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie)

“Love, Simon”

Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)

Dwayne Johnson – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)

Anna Kendrick – “Pitch Perfect 3”

Choice Summer Movie (#ChoiceSummerMovie)

“Incredibles 2”

Choice Summer Movie Actor (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor)

Chris Pratt – “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Choice Summer Movie Actress (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress)

Bryce Dallas Howard – “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Choice Movie Villain (#ChoiceMovieVillain)

Michael B. Jordan – “Black Panther”

Choice Breakout Movie Star (#ChoiceBreakoutMovieStar)

Nick Robinson – “Love, Simon”

Choice MovieShip (#ChoiceMovieShip)

Zac Efron & Zendaya – “The Greatest Showman”

TELEVISION

Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)

“Riverdale”

Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)

Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”

Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)

Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)

“Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)

Matthew Daddario – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)

Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”

Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)

“The Flash”

Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)

Grant Gustin – “The Flash”

Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)

Melissa Benoist – “Supergirl”

Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)

“The Big Bang Theory”

Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)

Jaime Camil – “Jane the Virgin”

Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)

Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”

Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)

“Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir”

Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”

Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)

“Friends”

Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)

Chrissy Teigen – “Lip Sync Battle”

Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow)

“So You Think You Can Dance”

Choice Summer TV Star (#ChoiceSummerTVStar)

Olivia Holt – “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”

Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain)

Mark Consuelos – “Riverdale”

Choice Breakout TV Show (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow)

“On My Block”

Choice Breakout TV Star (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar)

Vanessa Morgan – “Riverdale”

Choice TVShip (#ChoiceTVShip)

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”

MUSIC

Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist)

Louis Tomlinson

Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)

Camila Cabello

Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup)

5 Seconds of Summer

Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)

Carrie Underwood

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)

The Chainsmokers

Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist)

CNCO

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)

Cardi B

Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist)

Imagine Dragons

Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)

Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – “Havana”

Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup)

5 Seconds of Summer – “Youngblood”

Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)

Zac Efron & Zendaya – “Rewrite the Stars” (“The Greatest Showman” soundtrack)

Choice Summer Song (#ChoiceSummerSong)

“Back To You” – Selena Gomez

Choice Summer Female Artist (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist)

Camila Cabello

Choice Summer Male Artist (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist)

Shawn Mendes

Choice Summer Group (#ChoiceSummerGroup)

5 Seconds of Summer

Choice Summer Tour (#ChoiceSummerTour)

Harry Styles – Live on Tour

Choice Pop Song (#ChoicePopSong)

“In My Blood” – Shawn Mendes

Choice Country Song (#ChoiceCountrySong)

“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line)



Choice Electronic/Dance Song (#ChoiceElectronicDanceSong)

“All Night” – Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui

Choice Latin Song (#ChoiceLatinSong)

“Familiar” – Liam Payne & J Balvin

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song (#ChoiceRBHipHopSong)

“Love Lies” – Khalid & Normani

Choice Rock/Alternative Song (#ChoiceRockSong)

“Whatever It Takes” – Imagine Dragons

Choice Breakout Artist (#ChoiceBreakoutArtist)

Khalid

Choice Next Big Thing (#ChoiceNextBigThing)

Jackson Wang

DIGITAL

Choice Female Web Star (#ChoiceFemaleWebStar)

Liza Koshy

Choice Male Web Star (#ChoiceMaleWebStar)

The Dolan Twins

Choice Comedy Web Star (#ChoiceComedyWebStar)

Liza Koshy

Choice Music Web Star (#ChoiceMusicWebStar)

Erika Costell

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star (#ChoiceBeautyWebStar)

James Charles

Choice Twit (#ChoiceTwit)

Anna Kendrick

Choice Instagrammer (#ChoiceInstagrammer)

Selena Gomez

Choice Snapchatter (#ChoiceSnapchatter)

Ariana Grande

Choice YouTuber (#ChoiceYouTuber)

Liza Koshy

Choice Muser (#ChoiceMuser)

Mackenzie Ziegler

OTHER

Choice Comedian (#ChoiceComedian)

The Dolan Twins

Choice Male Athlete (#ChoiceMaleAthlete)

LeBron James

Choice Female Athlete (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete)

Serena Williams

Choice Liplock (#ChoiceLipLock)

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”

Choice Hissy Fit (#ChoiceHissyFit)

Madelaine Petsch – “Riverdale”

Choice Scene Stealer (#ChoiceSceneStealer)

Vanessa Morgan – “Riverdale”

Choice Style Icon (#ChoiceStyleIcon)

Harry Styles

Choice Female Hottie (#ChoiceFemaleHottie)

Lauren Jauregui

Choice Male Hottie (#ChoiceMaleHottie)

Cole Sprouse



Choice Videogame (#ChoiceVideoGame)

Fortnite



Choice Dancer (#ChoiceDancer)

Maddie Ziegler

Choice Model (#ChoiceModel)

Gigi Hadid

Choice International Artist (#ChoiceInternationalArtist)

BTS

Choice Fandom (#ChoiceFandom)

#BTSArmy