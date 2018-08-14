Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa’s Son, Michael, has been cast as the younger version of Hiram Lodge in season three of Riverdale. Consuelos and Ripa took to Instagram to congratulate their 21-year-old son.

Ripa incorporated some humor into her post, writing in part, “@instasuelos and i would like to take this opportunity to remind you and your siblings that as your fiduciaries we are hereby entitled to 10% of all future earnings hereto wit, or something like that 😜⭐️”

Mark Consuelos shared a photo of him and Michael with the caption, “Bucket list moment for Mom and Dad. Congrats to my son Michael on being cast as the younger (and much better and handsomer) Hiram.. We are so proud. Love you MJC #riverdale #bucketlist.”

