Filed Under:Chris Martin, kelly clarkson, River Rose Blackstock
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Mike Coppola

Follow CWPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Look out, Chris Martin, Kelly Clarkson’s daughter is coming for you! Recently Clarkson posted a video on Twitter of 4-year-old River Rose Blackstock proclaiming her love for Coldplay’s lead singer.

She captioned the post, “So my daughter wants to marry Chris Martin and is obsessed with his song Yellow. She wants to marry the boy in the video, which I have informed her he is not a boy anymore and has kids older than her but she will have none of it, she is determined  

Blackstock even sings the band’s hit Yellow! Check it out below!

What do you think of Blackstock’s cover of Yellow? Sound off in the comments!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: