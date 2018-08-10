Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Look out, Chris Martin, Kelly Clarkson’s daughter is coming for you! Recently Clarkson posted a video on Twitter of 4-year-old River Rose Blackstock proclaiming her love for Coldplay’s lead singer.

She captioned the post, “So my daughter wants to marry Chris Martin and is obsessed with his song Yellow. She wants to marry the boy in the video, which I have informed her he is not a boy anymore and has kids older than her but she will have none of it, she is determined #RiverRose #Yellow #Lello”

Blackstock even sings the band’s hit Yellow! Check it out below!

So my daughter wants to marry Chris Martin and is obsessed with his song Yellow. She wants to marry the boy in the video, which I have informed her he is not a boy anymore and has kids older than her but she will have none of it, she is determined 😂🤣 #RiverRose #Yellow #Lello pic.twitter.com/6MvgeSSVoN — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) August 8, 2018

What do you think of Blackstock’s cover of Yellow? Sound off in the comments!