By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Gina Rodriguez revealed a secret to PEOPLE: she’s been engaged to Joe LoCicero for a month! Rodriguez was in Mexico last week celebrating her birthday, and her Instagram followers couldn’t help but notice a huge rock on her ring finger. Check out one of the posts that had everyone talking below.

On Tuesday, Aug. 7, Rodriguez confirmed her engagement.

“I am [engaged]. He’s the best. He’s the f—ing best. We’ve been engaged for like a month — I’ve kept it a secret for a while,” the actress told PEOPLE.

The duo met in 2016 on the set of Jane the Virgin. Relive their romance with some throwback pictures below.

Though she confirmed the news, don’t expect Rodriguez to dish on all the details of her relationship.

“I don’t even really want to say it’s happening. I just want to live! I think there’s a huge blessing in the fact that people care. That’s a beautiful thing, so that feels really good. But another part of me wants to keep a little something that’s just mine, ’cause there’s not too many things I have like that anymore,” she explained.

