Filed Under:Gina Rodriguez, Jane The Virgin, Joe LoCicero
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Angela Weiss/ AFP

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Gina Rodriguez revealed a secret to PEOPLEshe’s been engaged to Joe LoCicero for a month! Rodriguez was in Mexico last week celebrating her birthday, and her Instagram followers couldn’t help but notice a huge rock on her ring finger. Check out one of the posts that had everyone talking below.

On Tuesday, Aug. 7, Rodriguez confirmed her engagement.

“I am [engaged]. He’s the best. He’s the f—ing best. We’ve been engaged for like a month — I’ve kept it a secret for a while,” the actress told PEOPLE.

The duo met in 2016 on the set of Jane the Virgin. Relive their romance with some throwback pictures below.

To my king. I love you. Happy birthday. #sexiestmanAlive

A post shared by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on

Though she confirmed the news, don’t expect Rodriguez to dish on all the details of her relationship.

“I don’t even really want to say it’s happening. I just want to live! I think there’s a huge blessing in the fact that people care. That’s a beautiful thing, so that feels really good. But another part of me wants to keep a little something that’s just mine, ’cause there’s not too many things I have like that anymore,” she explained.

What do you think of Rodriguez and LoCicero’s engagement? Sound off in the comments!

