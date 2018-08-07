Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — After five seasons, The Originals came to an end on Wednesday night. Although viewers won’t see Freya Mikaelson on their televisions anymore, actress Riley Voelkel will still be on The CW. According to Entertainment Weekly, Voelkel joined the cast of the Roswell, New Mexico, the 90s reboot set to air in 2019.

Voelkel will be surrounded by familiar faces in her new role. The Originals writer Carina Adly MacKenzie will be working on Roswell, New Mexico, and Voelkel’s Originals co-star Nathan Parsons will play Max in the reboot. Michael Trevino, a Vampire Diaries alum will also have a role!

According to EW, “The reboot will tell the story of Liz, the daughter of undocumented immigrants, who returns home to Roswell, New Mexico and discovers a secret about her teenage crush, Max.”

Voelkel will play Cameron, Max’s partner at the Sheriff’s Department. Cameron’s described as “scrappy, sexy, and cool.”

