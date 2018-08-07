Filed Under:Riley Voelkel, Roswell New Mexico, Roswell Reboot, The Originals

Follow CWPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — After five seasons, The Originals came to an end on Wednesday night. Although viewers won’t see Freya Mikaelson on their televisions anymore, actress Riley Voelkel will still be on The CW. According to Entertainment Weekly, Voelkel joined the cast of the Roswell, New Mexico, the 90s reboot set to air in 2019. 

roswell ‘The Originals’ Star Riley Voelkel Joins The Cast Of ‘Roswell, New Mexico

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 17: Lily Cowles, Nathan Parsons, Jeanine Mason and Michael Vlamis of ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ speak on stage during The CW Network’s 2018 upfront at New York City Center on May 17, 2018 in NYC. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The CW)

Voelkel will be surrounded by familiar faces in her new role. The Originals writer Carina Adly MacKenzie will be working on Roswell, New Mexico, and Voelkel’s Originals co-star Nathan Parsons will play Max in the reboot. Michael Trevino, a Vampire Diaries alum will also have a role!

According to EW, “The reboot will tell the story of Liz, the daughter of undocumented immigrants, who returns home to Roswell, New Mexico and discovers a secret about her teenage crush, Max.”

Voelkel will play Cameron, Max’s partner at the Sheriff’s Department. Cameron’s described as “scrappy, sexy, and cool.”

Who’s excited to watch the Roswell reboot? Sound off in the comments!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: